A portion of eastbound I-4 in Tampa is closed.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two people are dead following a two-car crash on I-4, FHP troopers say.

It happened early Wednesday morning on eastbound I-4 near 50th Street around 1:50 a.m.

Troopers confirm two people are dead as a result of the crash.

Currently, eastbound I-4 near 50th Street in Tampa is closed along with the ramp to I-4 eastbound from the Selmon Connector, FHP says.