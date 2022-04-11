Tampa police: Person killed in crash involving HART bus

The north and southbound lanes on North Nebraska Avenue are closed between East Fern Street to East Lambright Street, according to Tampa police.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TAMPA, Fla — A HART bus hit and killed a person Friday afternoon in Tampa's Seminole Heights neighborhood, according to police.

Officers responded to a traffic crash that involved the bus around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Fern Street and North Nebraska Avenue, the Tampa Police Department said in a news release.

At this time, the north and southbound lanes on North Nebraska Avenue are closed from East Fern Street to East Lambright Street, police said.

Drivers are asked to seek alternate routes to avoid the area.

Details were not immediately clear on how the crash occurred, however, police said in a statement that there is no indication "that this accident is criminal in nature."