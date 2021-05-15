FHP: Deadly crash closes I-275 southbound in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a deadly crash has Interstate-275 southbound shut down in Hillsborough County.
Little information about the crash has been released, but troopers say it happened near the Fowler Avenue exit where traffic is currently being diverted.
It is unclear how long the roadway will be closed or how many people were injured in the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
