Deputies: Search on for hit-and-run driver that left a man dead

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said a pedestrian was hit by a car Thursday night and died from his injuries.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash on Bearss Avenue in Tampa.

Just before 10 p.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the intersection of East Bearss Avenue and North 22nd Street in reference to a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.

A man was found with serious injuries and later died at Tampa General Hospital. His name has not been released.

Surveillance video in the area shows the man walking north across the westbound lanes of Bearss Avenue when he stepped into the path of a gray or silver vehicle.

After he was hit, the driver continued on Bearss﻿ Avenue without stopping to help.

"It is hard to understand how anyone could hit someone and simply drive away without so much as stopping to check on them. It is cruel and it is illegal," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "While this surveillance video is difficult to watch, we are hoping by releasing it that someone will recognize the vehicle involved in the crash and help detectives locate the driver."

Anyone with information is asked to call 813-247-8200.

