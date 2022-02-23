Death investigation underway near I-4 truck stop

SEFFNER, Fla. — A death investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon at a truck stop located just north of Interstate 4 on Mango Road.
Investigators are looking into what led up to a person's death at the TA Express Travel Center, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
An aerial view from Sky 10 showed multiple sheriff's office cruisers near a row of semi-trucks.
The agency said it's not yet known what led to the person's death and how long the body has been at the location, offering no additional details at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.