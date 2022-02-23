Death investigation underway near I-4 truck stop

It's not yet known how long the person's body had been there before someone found them.

SEFFNER, Fla. — A death investigation is underway Wednesday afternoon at a truck stop located just north of Interstate 4 on Mango Road.

Investigators are looking into what led up to a person's death at the TA Express Travel Center, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

An aerial view from Sky 10 showed multiple sheriff's office cruisers near a row of semi-trucks.

The agency said it's not yet known what led to the person's death and how long the body has been at the location, offering no additional details at this time.