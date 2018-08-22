The Tampa International Airport announcement Wednesday that Delta Air Lines would begin offering daily nonstop flights to Amsterdam in May 2019.

The addition marks the fifth nonstop flight the airport offers to Europe.

In the last two years alone, the growing airport has added more than 40 new routes.

Related: Norwegian Airlines to offer direct flights from Tampa to London

Amsterdam was one of airport officials' top six international targets. They claim the new route will bring in $110 million in economic benefit to the Tampa Bay area.

The flights will begin on May 22, 2019.

Watch the announcement below.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP