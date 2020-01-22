RUSKIN, Fla. — A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a restaurant in Ruskin.

Crews were called to the Denny's on Sun City Boulevard near I-75 around 1:45 a.m.

Hillsborough Fire Rescue says it appears the fire was caused by grease. They were quickly able to put out the one-alarm fire.

No one was injured. It isn't clear at this time how much it will cost to repair the damage.

