RUSKIN, Fla. — A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a restaurant in Ruskin.
Crews were called to the Denny's on Sun City Boulevard near I-75 around 1:45 a.m.
Hillsborough Fire Rescue says it appears the fire was caused by grease. They were quickly able to put out the one-alarm fire.
No one was injured. It isn't clear at this time how much it will cost to repair the damage.
