Deputies search for hit-and-run driver who injured 9-year-old boy

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says the boy was taken to the hospital with head injuries, but his condition is unknown.

WIMAUMA, Fla. — The search is on for the driver accused of hitting a 9-year-old boy Thursday morning, Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies say when his mother called 911 around 7 a.m., she said the boy had been waiting for the school bus on the 2400 block of West Lake Drive in Wimauma when he was hit by an unknown car.

The agency said his mother took him to the hospital to be treated for head injuries. At this time, deputies say they don't know the boy's condition.

Deputies say they got surveillance video that shows, just before 6 a.m., the boy walking along the road toward the bus stop. The agency says the boy was hit shortly after he walks out of the video's frame.

Moments before he's hit, a dark-colored sedan is captured on the same video. And, deputies say that car is a "vehicle of interest."

"We are urging anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who may recognize the vehicle in question, to please come forward," said Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement. "No tip is too small and may help our detectives identify the driver at fault."

"While we investigate this crash, we want to remind drivers to remain alert, at all times, of their surroundings. With school back in session, children are walking to school or bus stops, and it is imperative that drivers remain focused on the pedestrians around them."