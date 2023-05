Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida are expected to join the governor.

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday morning at an area Christian school.

He's expected to be joined by Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. and Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Jason Weida.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 9:45 a.m. at Cambridge Christian School, located at 6101 N. Habana Avenue.