TAMPA, Fla. — Surrounded by law enforcement officers at a news conference Thursday in Tampa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of State Attorney Andrew Warren due to what he described as a "neglect of duty."

Since 2016, Warren had served the 13th Judicial Circuit in Hillsborough County and was reelected in 2020.

Speaking at the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, DeSantis said Warren violated his oath of office and picked and chose the types of laws he enforced.

"When you make yourself above the law, you have violated your duty," DeSantis said.

In Warren's place, DeSantis has appointed current Hillsborough County Judge Susan Lopez to serve as the acting state attorney of the 13th Judicial Circuit.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody and others stood with the governor during the announcement.

Former Tampa Chief of Police Brian Dugan, who raised concerns about Warren in 2020, called Warren a "fraud" and said DeSantis having to step in "should never have happened."

"I remember when felons owned Florida…in the 70s and 80s," Judd said in part, noting that changed when the law changed.

"We have criminals running wild…and who’s responsible? The prosecutors,” he later added.

Chronister said he believed Warren's suspension wasn't a political move and was the right decision.

"We have a governor that will defend us," Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said in part, praising DeSantis for his continued support of law enforcement.

DeSantis' announcement was teased Wednesday by spokesperson Christina Pushaw when she tweeted night he would have a "major announcement" to give Thursday morning.