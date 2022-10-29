Police: Dog shot, killed during robbery attempt in Tampa

Police say a man was walking his two dachshunds near the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue when an armed man came up behind him, pointed a gun and demanded money.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa Police are looking for a robbery suspect after a dog was shot and killed Friday evening during an attempted robbery in Tampa, according to police.

Police say a man was walking his two dachshunds near the 2600 block of W. Powhatan Avenue around 7 p.m. when an armed man came up behind him, pointed a gun and demanded money.

Reportedly, the dogs became agitated and were moving around when the alleged robber shot at the dogs multiple times.

"The victim took both his dogs in his arms and began running, trying to get away from the suspect," police wrote in a news release. "The suspect began chasing the victim and fired two more times."

Police say the victim was able to escape and immediately took his dogs to an emergency veterinarian.

The dog that was shot died from his injuries, the news release says.

Tampa Police say they are looking for a thin black male, approximately 6 foot 4 inches. During the incident, he was reportedly wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and armed with a handgun. He was last seen running eastbound on W. Powhatan Avenue.