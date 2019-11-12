HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — They were rescued from “unsafe and unsanitary conditions” at a Tampa breeding business – and after a years-long court battle, more than 300 dogs were given to Hillsborough County Pet Resources.

It was the largest seizure of dogs in the county’s history.

Now, some of the adorable pups are ready to find their forever homes.

Humane Society Tampa Bay has a total of 15 purebred Schnauzers and poodles that need loving families. The organization will begin conducting interviews with people who request them on Wednesday, Dec. 11.

Five of the dogs are puppies.

Ten are mothers – who may need a little extra love.

“We’re looking for families who are patient,” said Maria Matlack from Humane Society Tampa Bay.

“A lot of them still need a little training and socialization just do to the conditions they were kept in.”

Matlack says this situation is a reminder of why organizations like the Humane Society promote responsible animal adoption.

“Don’t encourage this. A lot of times it’s abuse. And that’s why we say it’s important to adopt, don’t shop.”

