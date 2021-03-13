Pioneering Hillsborough County educator honored at namesake school for 94th birthday

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Mrs. Doris Ross Reddick has dedicated her life to the education of children.
She was the first Black woman elected to the Hillsborough County School Board and later became the first to be voted as chair.
On Thursday, Reddick Elementary School, named in her honor, celebrated the local icon as she turns 94.
Hillsborough County Schools says Reddick was instrumental in helping to desegregate Hillsborough schools in the 1960s. She established the district’s Office of Supplier Diversity to ensure fair bidding practices for minority vendors.
