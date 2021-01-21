Double homicide investigation in Riverview

At this time, detectives say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Riverview.

Just after midnight, deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of Pelican Creek Circle where two people were found dead outside a business.

Detectives have not said how they died but said the two had upper body trauma.

At this time, detectives say they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

"Detectives are collecting evidence to try and determine what led to these deaths and who is behind the attack," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Given that this crime occurred in an isolated area, in the middle of the night, finding witnesses will be a challenge, which makes it imperative for anyone who saw or heard anything, to please come forward."

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.