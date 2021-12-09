Deputies searching for person, car of interest in Dover homicide

"Our detectives are working diligently to solve the circumstances surrounding this incident," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote.

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a person and truck of interest in a Dover homicide investigation.

According to deputies, the man they are looking for is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs 280 pounds. The sheriff's office adds he was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, black hat and black Nike shoes.

The pickup investigators say they are looking for is described as a black two-door Dodge Ram truck with a chrome grille and bumper. The truck's front right headlight is reported to be out.

Authorities are looking for the man as a "person of interest" in its homicide investigation out of Dover where they say a woman's body was found earlier this week.

Deputies say the dead woman was found around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday along McIntosh Road, less than a half-mile north of I-4. She appeared to have upper body trauma.

"Our detectives are working diligently to solve the circumstances surrounding this incident," Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 813-247-8200.