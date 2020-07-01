TAMPA, Fla. — Two firefighters were hurt while fighting a fire Sunday evening in downtown Tampa's Szechuan House restaurant.

While it's believed the fire started in its kitchen, a cause is not yet known. The fire has long been put out, though it still is having an impact in the immediate area.

Franklin Street in Tampa was blocked off Monday night. Restaurants in the area say this street would normally be open right now, but it has been closed since the fire.

Jodye Cappelluti lives in the area and saw the fire.

"It was all flames that were scary and intense and sad," Cappelluti said.

People who saw the fire noticed the smell of smoke still heavy in the air, now some 24 hours later. Szechuan House was boarded up, and the restaurants next door had their doors shut, too.

James Gonzalez is General Manager at Bavaro’s, a restaurant down the street, and saw what happened to the other restaurants on the street.

"I guess they had to evacuate the two restaurants and now they’re closed," Gonzalez said.

Frankie’s on Franklin told Facebook followers they will be closed for months because of the damage. Tampa Fire Rescue says other businesses close to the fire are working to clean up smoke damage and then reopen.

Fortunately for Bavaro’s, they were able to re-open at a normal time.

"It’s a little slower, I think it’s because of the fire, but we’re doing ok," Gonzalez said.

Tampa Fire Rescue said they estimate the total damage to Szechuan House and the building at $450,000. They say the blaze caused the roof and the second floor to collapse.

