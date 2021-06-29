Dozens protest Hillsborough's decision to not renew contracts with four charter schools

A letter from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran had questioned whether the school district was supposed to give the schools 90-days’ notice.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dozens of students and parents protested Tuesday at a Hillsborough County School Board workshop meeting.



They’re upset over the board’s decision last week not to renew the contracts of four charter schools.

“My child my choice!” yelled Sharron Kanahan, as she and others took to the sidewalk holding signs. “Everybody wants to be able to choose where their children go to school. That’s what this is all about."

By the end of the day, Hillsborough Schools was planning to send a letter to Tallahassee, which had asked the district to explain its rationale for not renewing its charter school contracts with Woodmont, South Shore, Pivot, and Kids Community College High School, which are four of the district’s 52 charter schools.



A letter from Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran had questioned whether the school district might have broken the law by not giving the schools 90-days’ notice. But a spokesperson for the district says their lawyers had determined that rule did not apply to these four schools.

“We want to make sure that we are able to make the best decision for our district and we do not want to allow the state overreaching,” said Board Member Nadia Combs. “Just as the federal government tries to overreach with the state.”

Parents, teachers and even some students addressed the board. Several called the district’s decision disruptive, egregious and rooted in politics and finances.

But board members say their vote was based on issues like school performance and in some instances, schools failing to meet federal guidelines.

“It is very disheartening to watch the school board meeting where board members suggest that I, as a parent, don’t know what’s best for my children,” said a woman who said she had children in both public and charter schools.

The four charter school whose contracts are not being renewed have 14 days to appeal. If they do, the case would be heard by an administrative court judge.

By law, the schools have 90 days to stay open. That means parents have a choice to make. Stick with their charter school heading into the fall semester, hope they appeal and win. Or, start using the time between now and the end of summer break to find a new school for their kids.