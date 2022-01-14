Deputies searching for driver in deadly Dover hit and run

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

DOVER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding a driver they say was behind the wheel during a deadly hit and run crash in Dover.

According to the sheriff's office, at 8 a.m. Friday, a black Ford Mustang convertible hit a person on Gallagher Road and drove away.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead, law enforcement says.

Deputies say the car is missing a right-side mirror and may have damage to the front passenger side.

