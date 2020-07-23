Half-million eggs headed to Tampa Bay

Pasco County egg farmer, and Florida Senator, to make first of two donation deliveries to Tampa Bay families in need.

TAMPA, Fla. — The first of two massive delivery of eggs is set to arrive in Tampa Friday morning.

Sen. Wilton Simpson, who is also a Pasco County egg farmer, will deliver 280,000 eggs to Metropolitan Ministries and Feeding Tampa Bay.

This will be the first of two deliveries totaling 500,000 eggs.

The donation will help feed families in need across 10 counties.

"What an honor to help provide resources for those in need during this difficult time. The real hero for our community is Metropolitan Ministries who provides so many services for our community,” Sen. Wilton Simpson said.