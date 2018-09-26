A Hillsborough County Fire Rescue worker has been fired and three others have been suspended without pay following a review of their response to an Independence Day emergency after which a woman died.

Investigators say the first responders failed to properly assess Crystle Galloway, 30, who had given birth via C-section a few days prior and hadn't been feeling well since.

Previous: Four Fire Rescue workers suspended after woman dies following lack of care

Instead of being taken to the hospital by ambulance, Galloway was driven by her mother and later died.

County documents claim the four emergency workers never asked Galloway or her mom why she wanted to be taken to the hospital. They also didn't obtain her vital signs to determine if treatment was needed, the documents say.

A two-month review of the situation concluded the Fire Rescue personnel failed to do their jobs and violated standard operating procedures.

"Public safety remains the number one priority of Hillsborough County and Hillsborough County Fire Rescue," Hillsborough County wrote in a statement. "Hillsborough County is committed to ensuring all its citizens receive the National Standard of Care that is at the core of paramedic training and patient care as well as defined in Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s Standard Operating Procedures."

Lt. John "Mike" Morris was fired. Acting Lt. Cortney Barton was suspended for 30 days without pay and removed from the ability to serve in an acting lieutenant capacity for one year after which supervisory retraining will be required. Fire Medic Justin Sweeney was demoted to Firefighter/EMT and suspended for 30 days without pay. Fire Medic Andrew J. Martin was suspended for 30 days without pay.

All four employees learned of their punishments on Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP