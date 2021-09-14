Troopers looking for driver involved in deadly hit-and-run crash in Hillsborough County

Florida Highway Patrol says the driver hit a 67-year-old woman who died from her injuries.

TOWN 'N' COUNTRY, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the person who was behind the wheel during a deadly hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Town 'N' Country.

Florida Highway Patrol says at 8:24 p.m. on Saturday, a gray sedan was driving eastbound on State Road 580 near Reflections Club Drive.

The car would hit a 67-year-old woman who was walking on the side of the road before leaving the area, according to FHP.

The woman was taken to the hospital but eventually died from her injuries.

Troopers say they are looking for a gray sedan with damage to the front, right part of the car.