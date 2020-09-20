Driver runs off after fiery crash into Riverview business

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — The search is on for a driver who somehow crashed their SUV into a business, which caused it to go up in flames.
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say the SUV was heading south on U.S. Highway 301 when it left the road, hit the median and went airborne. It hit a curb, went airborne for a second time and crashed through a privacy fence, which damaged a utility pole.
The SUV then drove into Tribble Law Center, located at 6928 U.S. 301.
Its driver ran off after the SUV and building caught fire.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or Crime Stoppers.
