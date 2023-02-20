7 months after new Florida music law enacted, not many tickets given

Example video title will go here for this video

The new law was music to the ears of people who say loud music shakes their windows and disturbs the peace. But more than half a year later, the number of people who’ve actually gotten citations is shockingly low.

It’s been seven months since Florida enacted a new law aimed at getting drivers to turn down the volume — or at least roll up their windows.

“I think they’re going to write a lot of tickets with this new law because they got away with it so long they think they can still get away with it,” he said.

“I feel great. I feel like I caught the lottery,” Daniels told us then. “It’s like a boom boom boom. Your whole house be shaking. Your windows be rattling. It is terrible. You know, it’s a terrible way to live.”

In July 2022, the state legislature enacted a new law giving cops the power to write people a ticket for blasting their car stereo.

Seven months ago, Clay Daniels finally got the headache helper he’d been asking — if not begging for. After spending decades at city council meetings, pleading for them to do something about cars blasting loud music near his East Tampa home, Daniels finally got his wish.

In Pasco County, the sheriff’s office had written none. And it was the same for the cities of Tampa and St. Petersburg.

But a sampling of local agencies found the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office had written just four tickets in seven months. Sarasota police told us they had written three.

The law might seem fairly straightforward. It says a police officer who hears plainly audible music at a distance of 25 feet or more can write a citation. It usually runs about $114.

In fact, despite how many people out there crank up their car stereos every day, police agencies have written very few tickets.

It turns out Daniels was only half right. People do still think they can get away with it. But in the half-a-year-plus that the law has been on the books, local law enforcement agencies have not written a lot of tickets.

3 strikes and you're out : St. Petersburg's top cop is looking for a 'quality of life.'

“There’s a lot of laws on the books that I could put six officers out right now and say OK, we’re going to enforce this law today. That doesn’t mean that we need to enforce that law. It’s really looking for a quality of life,” St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway explained.

Holloway says when the law was first passed, some community leaders expressed concern that certain segments of the population might be targeted.

The department uses a "three strikes and you're out" rule to reduce any appearance of racial profiling. It's two warnings, then a citation.

When we spoke with the chief, his officers had logged eight warnings. No tickets.

“I think that the officers are looking at this as though it is vague, so to speak, and I don’t want to be the officer that’s going to be called out for racial profiling or stopping this person because I don’t like their music. Because that’s what it’s going to come down to — is that I don’t like their music,” Holloway said.

In Tampa, we made a similar records request and they, too, had written no tickets for the new law.