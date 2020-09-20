Troopers: Drunk driver arrested in deadly Hillsborough County crash

DOVER, Fla. — A 21-year-old man is accused of being drunk behind the wheel after crashing into another car, killing its driver.
Teodoro Avellaneda was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter for the Saturday night crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Avellaneda was heading north on McIntosh Road while a 29-year-old man and his 28-year-old female passenger traveled east on U.S. 92 in Hillsborough County. Avellaneda reportedly did not stop at the red light and crashed into the car.
The 29-year-old died from his injuries, while the woman was seriously hurt.
Avellaneda remains in the Hillsborough County jail.
