Security shoots, kills person at Tampa hookah lounge following fight

TAMPA, Fla. — Security at a Tampa hookah lounge shot a man who they said shot off his own weapon, according to police.
The man later died at the hospital.
It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday at the Flow Hookah Lounge, located at 2312 W. Waters Ave., according to a Tampa Police Department news release. At some point overnight, the man got into an argument inside the lounge and was escorted out by security.
He then grabbed a gun and fired it, police said. Security intervened and returned fire, hitting the man.
His identity is not yet known.
Police say an investigation is ongoing.
- Study: 3 feet of distance in a classroom could be enough to limit the spread of COVID-19
- Doctors say comments made at Governor DeSantis' public health roundtable were 'disheartening'
- Publix says employees will get leftover COVID-19 vaccines
- Social media 'influencers' paid thousands of Florida taxpayers' money to promote virtual vacations
- What you need to know about ticks in Florida
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter