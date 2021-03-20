x
Hillsborough County

Security shoots, kills person at Tampa hookah lounge following fight

After the man fired off his gun outside the lounge, security returned fire, police said.
TAMPA, Fla. — Security at a Tampa hookah lounge shot a man who they said shot off his own weapon, according to police.

The man later died at the hospital.

It happened around 6 a.m. Saturday at the Flow Hookah Lounge, located at 2312 W. Waters Ave., according to a Tampa Police Department news release. At some point overnight, the man got into an argument inside the lounge and was escorted out by security.

He then grabbed a gun and fired it, police said. Security intervened and returned fire, hitting the man.

His identity is not yet known.

Police say an investigation is ongoing.

