TAMPA, Fla. — It was an emotional morning Friday at the Hillsborough County Courthouse as more than 50 foster children went home to their forever families during National Adoption Day.

"National Adoption Day is the happiest day of the year at the Hillsborough County Courthouse," said Hillsborough County Chief Judge Ronald Ficarrotta.

The event helps raise awareness about the adoption of children and teens from foster care with the hope to inspire others to adopt.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, who has two adopted sons, was this year's featured speaker.

