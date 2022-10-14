Girl shot at Tampa apartment complex hospitalized, high school on lockdown

The girl was said to be in critical condition and undergoing surgery at the hospital.

TAMPA, Fla. — A girl was shot at a Tampa apartment complex Friday morning, prompting a nearby high school to go on lockdown, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police say the girl was shot just after 8:30 a.m. during an "altercation" at Arbor Flatts apartment complex on Manhattan Avenue. She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and is currently in surgery.

The altercation involved a group of males and females "believed to be high school age," Tampa Police Department spokesperson Jamel Lanee said in an update. It's not clear if the students attend nearby Robinson High School.

"Right now we’re trying to determine why the juveniles were over here in the first place," she explained.

Robinson High School, which is less than half a mile away from the apartments, is on lockdown as police investigate, the school said in a message to families.

The school's principal did not release details but said it's standard for authorities to call nearby schools and put them on lockdown when a shooting is reported.

Lanee said investigators are talking to multiple witnesses at the apartment complex to determine who fired the gun and what may have led to the shooting.