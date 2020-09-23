Middle school teacher arrested, accused of sending explicit messages to 13-year-old

The sheriff's office is urging other students who may have also been involved or could have more information to call investigators at (813) 247-8200.

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A middle school teacher is accused of sending a 13-year-old explicit messages on social media.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Greco Middle School AVID teacher James Michaud, 28, turned himself in Tuesday at Orient Road Jail.

Deputies said the 13-year-old's parents filed a complaint against Michaud for sending her explicit messages through social media.

"It's sickening to know an adult, entrusted to educate & mentor our children, abused his position to prey on this young victim," Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "We are thankful for the victim’s parents who spoke up & possibly prevented other students from being taken advantage of."

The sheriff's office is urging other students who may have also been involved or could have more information to call investigators at (813) 247-8200.

🚨SCHOOL TEACHER ARRESTED🚨Deputies began investigating James Michaud (28) on Saturday after the parents of the 13-year-old victim filed a complaint against the Greco Middle School AVID teacher. Michaud sent explicit messages to the victim through social media several times. pic.twitter.com/AAnQm0P6bH — #teamHCSO (@HCSOSheriff) September 23, 2020

What other people are reading right now: