Middle school teacher arrested, accused of sending explicit messages to 13-year-old

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. — A middle school teacher is accused of sending a 13-year-old explicit messages on social media.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Greco Middle School AVID teacher James Michaud, 28, turned himself in Tuesday at Orient Road Jail.
Deputies said the 13-year-old's parents filed a complaint against Michaud for sending her explicit messages through social media.
"It's sickening to know an adult, entrusted to educate & mentor our children, abused his position to prey on this young victim," Sheriff Chad Chronister said, "We are thankful for the victim’s parents who spoke up & possibly prevented other students from being taken advantage of."
The sheriff's office is urging other students who may have also been involved or could have more information to call investigators at (813) 247-8200.
What other people are reading right now:
- Disney World now caring for 3 pregnant white rhinos at Animal Kingdom
- Hillsborough school leaders promise to keep electives, but parents fear cuts amid budget troubles
- NFL: 'We’re hopeful we can fill the stands' for Super Bowl LV in Tampa
- There's always tomorrow: Rays fall short of clinching AL East title Tuesday
- Florida fire rescue celebrates 1st all-female crew
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter