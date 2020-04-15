TAMPA, Fla. — A Hillsborough Area Regional Transit Authority, or HART, bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.
Employees were told about the case in a letter sent within the organization; it did not detail whether the person is a bus driver or otherwise. However, a representative from the union for HART employees tells 10Investigates the employee is a bus driver.
"Understandably, there will be anxieties surrounding this announcement," the letter read, in part. "We respectfully ask all to honor employee privacy."
HART said if it determines other coworkers had "direct, prolonged exposure" to the affected person, they will be contacted and told what to do next.
The union rep tells 10Investigates this is the first time employees have been notified an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.
10News has reached out to HART to ask why it did not notify the public or its riders, only employees.
