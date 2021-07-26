x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Hillsborough County

Person killed in crash involving HART bus at Westfield Brandon Town Center, deputies say

The HART bus operator is not expected to face charges or citations at this time, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.
Credit: 10 Tampa Bay

BRANDON, Fla — Editor's Note: The image above is not the bus being driven at the time of the crash.

A person was killed in a “traffic fatality” involving a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus at the Westfield Brandon Town Center Friday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tells 10 Tampa Bay. 

HCSO spokesperson Merissa Lynn said the bus operator is not expected to face charges or citations at this time. 

This is still an active case, according to Lynn. 

10 Tampa Bay has put in a public record request to HCSO for the incident report, which will reveal more details about what happened. 

We’ve also reached out to HART spokesperson Carson Chambers to find out more information. 

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter