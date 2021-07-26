Person killed in crash involving HART bus at Westfield Brandon Town Center, deputies say

The HART bus operator is not expected to face charges or citations at this time, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

BRANDON, Fla — Editor's Note: The image above is not the bus being driven at the time of the crash.

A person was killed in a “traffic fatality” involving a Hillsborough Area Regional Transit bus at the Westfield Brandon Town Center Friday night, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tells 10 Tampa Bay.

HCSO spokesperson Merissa Lynn said the bus operator is not expected to face charges or citations at this time.

This is still an active case, according to Lynn.

10 Tampa Bay has put in a public record request to HCSO for the incident report, which will reveal more details about what happened.

We’ve also reached out to HART spokesperson Carson Chambers to find out more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.