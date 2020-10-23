Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister set to announce new Behavioral Resources Unit

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new unit focusing on "identifying individuals who have come into contact with law enforcement numerous times due to mental health issues or homelessness" is heading to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Chad Chronister is set to announce more details about the agency's newly-formed Behavioral Resources Unit at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26.
The unit will be made up of deputies, licensed mental health counselors, and licensed clinical social workers. It will connect people with mental health conditions or individuals experiencing homelessness with services they need to help avoid a crisis situation.
The sheriff's office said the unit also hopes to help these individuals stay out of the criminal justice system.
What other people are reading right now:
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the second presidential debate
- FDA approves remdesivir, first drug for treating COVID-19
- Rays send veteran Morton to the mound for World Series Game 3
- Your guide for the rescheduled 2020 Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg
- Tampa Housing Authority board questions power of non-profit for destroyed Black cemetery
- Here's the full 2020 World Series schedule
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter