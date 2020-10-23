Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister set to announce new Behavioral Resources Unit

The unit will try to stop people from ending up in the criminal justice system by offering counseling and support services.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A new unit focusing on "identifying individuals who have come into contact with law enforcement numerous times due to mental health issues or homelessness" is heading to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff Chad Chronister is set to announce more details about the agency's newly-formed Behavioral Resources Unit at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 26.

The unit will be made up of deputies, licensed mental health counselors, and licensed clinical social workers. It will connect people with mental health conditions or individuals experiencing homelessness with services they need to help avoid a crisis situation.

The sheriff's office said the unit also hopes to help these individuals stay out of the criminal justice system.

