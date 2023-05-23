Precautionary boil water notice issued for much of Hillsborough County

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice in effect Tuesday afternoon affects about 95,000 water connections in Hillsborough County.
Officials issued the advisory for much of south-central Hillsborough County following a decrease in water pressure — falling below 20 psi — earlier in the day. Although water service has been restored, people are advised to boil their water until the notice is lifted.
The boundary affecting the impacted area includes all customers south of State Road 60 and east of Interstate 75.
Instructions include the following:
- Boil all tap water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.
- Bring water to a rolling boil for one minute and allow to cool before use.
- Allow water to clear before washing clothes.
- Discard any ice from automatic ice machines.
People who have questions about the notice are asked to call the county's Water Resources Department at 813-744-5600.