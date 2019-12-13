The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that authorities say appears to involve a child.
It happened in the area of Dorman Road and Churchside Drive in Lithia.
No other details were immediately available. Deputies are expected to release details Friday night.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
