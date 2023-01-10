Hillsborough County deputies safely return lost pet pig to owner

People who lived in the area told authorities that they believed the pig belonged to a nearby neighbor.

TAMPA, Fla. — Two deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office took a lesson from the "Wonder Pets!" show when they helped bring a lost pet pig back to its owner.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, law enforcement arrived at the area of Fulmar Drive in Tampa after receiving a report of a loose pig roaming around, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

Deputies say the pair saw the pig wandering and was often close to the roadway.

People who lived in the area reportedly told authorities that they believed the pig belonged to a nearby neighbor and that the pig escaped from the home.

When they got close to the pig, deputies caught the animal safely and after several minutes, Deputy Chad Berona picked up the pig and put it on the back of the patrol truck.

"It’s great when our deputies can bring a smile to a citizen’s face,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in the Facebook post. “This is what our agency is all about, we are here to serve our community, no matter what the call for service is. I’m grateful to our deputies for handling this incident with such care and compassion."