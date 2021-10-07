FHP: Driver killed after tire blowout, collision with tree in Hillsborough County

Troopers say the tire blowout sent the car off the road where it collided with a tree and caught on fire.

TAMPA, Fla. — A driver was killed in a crash Wednesday night after a tire blowout caused him to lose control of car, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says it happened just after 7 p.m. on Interstate-75 near Big Bend Road in Tampa.

According to the report, the driver was traveling southbound on I-75 when his tire blowout.

Troopers say he then lost control of the car, drove into the outside shoulder and overturned, causing the car to collide with a tree and catch fire.