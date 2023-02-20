Hillsborough County parents to give feedback on latest school rezoning scenario

One week ago, the Hillsborough County School Board appeared deeply divided on the latest school rezoning option.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — The seventh largest school district in the country appears to be a district divided. It's headed back to the drawing board after Superintendent Addison Davis recommended a fourth school rezoning scenario to the school board earlier this month.

Much like what the district did in January when the community was able to provide feedback on the three different school boundary scenarios, once again it's hosting a handful of meetings to allow the community to express their thoughts on the latest Scenario 4.

Earlier this month, Davis said Scenario 4 was a hybrid between the three other options presented by consultants. Those scenarios were met with opposition from parents and community members.

This latest option slows down the process by taking a more gradual and transitional approach to some of the changes. Davis said roughly 15,000 students would be impacted by Scenario 4 rather than as many as 24,000 students in some of the previous scenarios.

The plan would reduce the number of overcrowded and under-utilized schools from 23 to 0 and Carrollwood Elementary School would expand to a K-8 school over a three-year period.

School board member Lynn Gray doesn't think Scenario 4 goes far enough in terms of saving the district money. Davis said it would save the district about $12 million annually.

Gray said Scenario 2 would save the district roughly $10 million more each year which will help with the district's bond rating, which in turn creates better interest rates and allows for more funds to pay teachers and enhance the student experience.

Parents can review this fourth plan on the district’s website.

Five community meetings are scheduled where community members can offer feedback on Scenario 4:

Monday, Feb. 20, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: King High School in Tampa and Mulrennan Middle School in Valrico

Wednesday, Feb. 22, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Webb Middle School in Tampa

Thursday, Feb. 23, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.: Madison Middle School in Tampa and Chamberlain High School in Tampa