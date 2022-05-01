Hillsborough County principal accused of failing to report child abuse in classroom

After seeing a video that showed a teacher injuring a child, deputies say Lalone did not report the incident to law enforcement.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough County principal was arrested on Wednesday for failing to report an incident that involved child abuse, deputies say.

According to an arrest affidavit, 61-year-old Patrick Lalone was provided a video on May 10, 2021, that showed a teacher shoving a desk toward a student, striking and injuring them. According to deputies, the 8-year-old student and teacher were raising their voices at one another.

After seeing the video, Lalone reportedly reached out to professional standards instead of contacting authorities. According to deputies, professional standards was told the incident was "verbal only" and that Lalone would be sending the teacher a written reprimand.

However, after professional standards saw the video, they discovered the incident was more than verbal.

After being directed by the school district to report the incident to the abuse hotline 11 days after it happened, deputies say Lalone told the hotline the child did not sustain any injuries, which investigators later found out was not true.

Months later, in August 2021, a witness would contact authorities to tell them of other verbal and physical incidents at the school that went unreported by Lalone. According to law enforcement, the witness said all those incidents involved the same teacher.