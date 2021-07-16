Longtime Hillsborough County Sheriff Cal Henderson dies

TAMPA, Fla. — Longtime Hillsborough County Sheriff Cal Henderson has died at age 77.
Henderson, who held the office from 1992 to 2004, passed away Friday.
After beginning his law enforcement career with the Tampa Police Department in 1965, he went on to join Border Patrol in 1967 before eventually working with the CIA in South Vietnam.
He was hired by the sheriff's office in 1969. During his time there, he rose from patrol deputy to major in each of the agency's operational divisions. He was promoted to colonel in 1985 before becoming sheriff.
"Sheriff Cal Henderson was a remarkable man and selfless public servant for decades," current Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in a statement. "His legacy and contributions to our country, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, and the community he proudly served will never be forgotten."
Henderson is survived by his wife, who still lives in Hillsborough County, as well as his daughter, two grandkids and two sisters.
What other people are reading right now:
- Experts explain how red tide is different this year compared to 2018
- Looking for connection: Cubans in Tampa try to find ways to talk to their family on the island
- Back in business: Stanley Cup officially on tour after having dent repaired
- Everything you need to know about the child tax credit payments
- Here are the signs red tide symptoms are affecting you
- A Frank Conversation: New podcast explores race, religion, politics and more
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter