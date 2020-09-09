Deputies search for 2 men who robbed elderly homeowner at gunpoint

It happened around 10:16 p.m. Sept. 3 at a home in Sun City Center.

SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men accused of robbing an elderly homeowner at gunpoint in Sun City Center.

Deputies said the home invasion happened around 10:16 p.m. Sept. 3 at a home on Clubmanor Drive.

The two men, both wearing masks, were seen being dropped off by a silver or gray crossover SUV. Then, deputies said the two entered an unlocked home, shoved the homeowner into a chair and threatened them with a gun.

Deputies said the two men took a wallet, credit cards, a cell phone and demanded "pills." The homeowner told the men they did not have any prescription drugs, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said the men then walked out of the home. The next morning, deputies say the men tried to use the stolen credit cards at a RaceTrac on College Avenue in Ruskin and then at the Pilot gas station on East 51st Avenue in Ellenton.

Both transactions were declined.

"Through our investigation, we believe this was a targeted attack," Sheriff Chad Chronister said. "Based on their demands, the suspects seem to be after prescription medication. We are relieved the victim was unharmed, but we will not let these suspects get away with this crime."

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.

