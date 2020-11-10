Hillsborough County superintendent says he will quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19

Addison Davis says he tested negative on both a rapid and lab test in the last 24 hours but intends to follow the same protocols asked of staff and students.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis is set to quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Davis made the announcement on Twitter Sunday evening saying, "I want to let you know that I have been notified to self-quarantine due to exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19."

He also shared that he has tested negative on both a rapid test and lab test within the last 24 hours, but intends to follow the same protocols his staff and students are asked to do.

The superintendent's quarantine will last for 14 days and will start "from the last time I was around the individual." During his quarantine, Davis said he will be working from home.

Hillsborough County Schools said no one else is being asked to quarantine in connection to the superintendent's quarantine. It is unclear where Davis was when he was exposed to the virus.

