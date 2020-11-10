Hillsborough County superintendent says he will quarantine after being exposed to someone with COVID-19

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Schools Superintendent Addison Davis is set to quarantine after being exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Davis made the announcement on Twitter Sunday evening saying, "I want to let you know that I have been notified to self-quarantine due to exposure to an individual who tested positive for COVID-19."
He also shared that he has tested negative on both a rapid test and lab test within the last 24 hours, but intends to follow the same protocols his staff and students are asked to do.
The superintendent's quarantine will last for 14 days and will start "from the last time I was around the individual." During his quarantine, Davis said he will be working from home.
Hillsborough County Schools said no one else is being asked to quarantine in connection to the superintendent's quarantine. It is unclear where Davis was when he was exposed to the virus.
What other people are reading right now:
- President Trump's doctor says he is no longer at risk of transmitting virus
- Rays set to make first ALCS appearance in 12 years
- Florida Department of Health delays daily COVID-19 report after lab submits 400K previously-reported test results
- Body found inside submerged SUV believed to be missign Venice woman, police say
- USF researchers creating a COVID-19 'breathalyzer' that could detect the virus in a minute or less
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter