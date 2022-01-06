Hillsborough deputies search for missing, endangered man from Plant City

The sheriff's office says Kenneth Andrews is bipolar and sent messages of self-harm to his family.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County deputies are asking for help finding a Plant City man they say sent messages of self-harm to his family.

Kenneth Andrews, 34, was last seen around 1 a.m. Tuesday at his home located near the intersection of James L. Redman Parkway and East Trapnell Road.

He drove away in a white 2003 Ford Excursion with Florida tag 659RMB.

Andrews is described as 5-foot-6, weighing about 160 pounds with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who knows where he might be is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813)-247-8200.