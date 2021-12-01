Tampa Bay law enforcement agencies send condolences after Hillsborough County deputies dies in line of duty

Corporal Brian LaVigne died Monday when a man, who was fleeing deputies, intentionally crashed into the driver's side of his cruiser, Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

TAMPA, Fla — Corporal Brian LaVigne is being remembered as someone dedicated to his family and community, a great family man who worked to mentor the younger members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

LaVigne died Monday when a man, who was fleeing deputies, intentionally crashed into the driver's side of his cruiser on Lumsden Road, Sheriff Chad Chronister said. He was 54 years old.

Now, law enforcement agencies from across the Tampa Bay area are reaching out to let the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office know it's in their thoughts.

Tuesday morning the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office tweeted out to Hillsborough saying, "Sending healing thoughts today to our partners at

@HCSOSheriff and the family of Corporal LaVigne."

Sending healing thoughts today to our partners at @HCSOSheriff and the family of Corporal LaVigne. https://t.co/VZIqUasdet — SarasotaSheriff (@SarasotaSheriff) January 12, 2021

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office also tweeted out their thoughts and prayers.

Terrible, heartbreaking news. Our thoughts and prayers are with @HCSOSheriff Master Corporal LaVigne's family, friends and loved ones. https://t.co/5kdDdNVg6T — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) January 12, 2021

LaVigne had one more day of work before he was to retire after 30 years, the sheriff said. He is survived by his wife and two adult children; one is a deputy with the sheriff's office.

