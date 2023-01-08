Hillsborough state attorney battle reaches the 1-year mark

Supporters and colleagues praised replacement Suzy Lopez for her work during the past year.

On Tuesday, Lopez surrounded herself with supporters and colleagues who praised her work during this past year, but not everyone – and that includes Warren - agreed with that assessment.

“It was one year ago today when my life changed,” Lopez said. “When you’re called to serve your own hometown, you answer that call. So, here I am.”

According to Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister, she "restored Hillsborough County’s law enforcement faith in the criminal justice system."

Lopez said she prided herself on improving relationships with local law enforcement agencies and forging closer relationships with victims’ families.

“And she’s doing one hell of a job in the community,” Johnny Johnson, co-founder of the advocacy group "Rise Up for Peace," said. “And I can stand here and speak, I believe, for each and every family that that’s something that was needed that was missing.”

But when asked what she'd say to those who question her legitimacy as Hillsborough County's top prosecutor, especially since a judge found Warren's rights had been violated when he was suspended, Lopez was unapologetic.

“I’d tell them to come spend the day with me,” she said. “I am the state attorney in Hillsborough County.”

Chronister also said during Lopez's tenure the average daily population at Hillsborough County's jail had increased from 2,700 to 3,200.

“They're not getting a one or two-day time served offer for smaller crimes, such as trespassing or petty theft,” Lopez said. “That is what we are doing to clean up our streets. We are holding people accountable and sometimes that means they have to stay in jail for longer periods of time.”

But Hillsborough County's NAACP Chapter President Yvette Lewis said the jail population figure was nothing to be proud of. It’s why, in part, she says, the people of Hillsborough County had voted for Warren twice.

“We needed a more progressive, outward-thinking state attorney,” Lewis said.

In a written statement, Warren lashed out at Lopez.

“She’s an unelected political puppet who occupies that office illegally,” he wrote. “And her pretending to uphold the law is a threat to public safety, freedom and democracy.”

Warren continues to appeal his case hoping to win his job back and has not yet said whether he'd seek re-election.

Lopez has already announced she will be running for the office in 2024.

The American Bar Association has announced it plans to honor Warren this coming Friday, marking the one-year anniversary of his suspension.