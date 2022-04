Authorities say the incident happened near Ehrlich Road under Veteran's Expressway in Citrus Park.

CITRUS PARK, Fla. — Deputies are currently investigating a hit and run crash in Hillsborough County that sent one person to the hospital.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident happened at around 9:15 p.m. near Ehrlich Road under Veterans Expressway in Citrus Park.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue says one person was airlifted to the hospital.