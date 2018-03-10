TAMPA, Fla. – An activist group has released a list of Hillsborough County's 10 most dangerous intersections based on the number of crashes those locations have seen.

The most dangerous intersection is Sheldon Road and W. Waters Avenue in Tampa, according to the group All For Transportation. The group found 107 crashes happened at that intersection between May 1, 2017, and Aug. 31, 2018.

10News has independently confirmed the crash data with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

The top 10 most dangerous intersections in Hillsborough County

Sheldon Road, Waters Ave W, Tampa

Anderson Road, Waters Ave W, Tampa

Waters Ave W, Hanley Road, Town 'N' Country

Hillsborough Ave, Sheldon Road, Town 'N' Country

US 301, Gibsonton Drive, Riverview

Waters Ave W, Himes Ave N, Tampa

US 301, Big Bend Road, Riverview

Bruce B Downs Blvd, Fletcher Ave E, Tampa

Bloomingdale Ave, Bell Shoals Road, Brandon

Bloomingdale Ave, Providence Road, Riverview

"That's just unacceptable," AFT volunteer Brian Willis said at a Wednesday news conference. "There are plans in place that can fix these but we don't have the funding to implement those plans."

The group All for Transportation says on its website that it “is the community-led effort that put a referendum on the November ballot asking voters to fund a wide range of solutions to our County’s greatest shortcoming – traffic congestion and lack of transit options.”

In July, more than 70,000 people signed a petition to hold a vote on increasing road and transportation funding through a once-cent-per-dollar sales tax increase for 30 years -- a hike that would generate $280 million in its first year.

The citizen-led group managed to get the transportation issue on the ballot in August. The supervisor of elections verified the grassroots effort and the Hillsborough County Transportation Referendum will be on the ballot in November.

The measure would increase the county sales tax by a penny for 30 years, and the money would go to projects like fixing intersections and enhancing mass transit services.

Through its grassroots efforts, AFT is calling for better street lighting, smarter signalization and better sidewalks and street bulb-outs, also known as curb extensions.

"We have the technology to design better streets, better lighting," Willis said. "We just don't have the funding."

During the Wednesday news conference at Sheldon Road and W Waters Avenue, Willis said: "year after year, we are one of the most dangerous regions in the country and it's because of lack of funding."

"It costs us life, it costs us money, it costs us time," he said.

