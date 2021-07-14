Raymond James Stadium job fair helping to fill employment gap

Florida employers are still trying to recover from the pandemic.

TAMPA, Fla. — How sweet would it be to attend Tampa Bay Buccaneers games while getting paid for it at the same time? Pretty sweet.

If you weren't able to catch any of those season tickets, you may still be in luck to be there in some way because Raymond James Stadium is hosting a job fair on July 24.

Those interested will have from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to check out the many job opportunities that will be up for grabs.

The prospective jobs included are:

Security access control and patrol with security contractor Allied Universal

Event security guards and staff with Sentry Event Services, Inc.

Parking guides, ticket takers, guest services, PT maintenance, PT cleaning, and PT Electronic through Sports Authority

Bartenders, concessions, and cooks

Florida businesses are struggling to fill positions left vacant earlier in the pandemic. It's a struggle that has been seen across the country. Many businesses have 'hiring' signs plastered on their windows.

Dr. Amanda Phailin, who is an economist at the University of Florida, told WFTV that the world isn't experiencing a labor shortage, it's the mere fact that "businesses aren’t paying enough for people to come back in this market.”

Phailin also added that people have started to push for higher wages due to the risks that come with working in a pandemic.

Raymond James Stadium isn't the only corporation getting its job fair groove on.

Tampa Bay Works will host an event on July 15 at the Marriott Tampa Holiday Westshore. According to a Gasparilla news release, it will mark the first job fair since the end of the Federal Unemployment bonus compensation which requires those unemployed to conduct five in-person job searches weekly.

Twenty-six companies will be present and giving on-the-spot interviews. Organizers say more than 200 jobs will be filled with employers from Aramark, Scotlynn Moving, Chapters Health, Hillsborough County Schools, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, Amazon, Hertz and more.

Available jobs include:

Teaching

Law enforcement

Customer service

Medical and nursing

Banking/financial

Sales

Warehouse and more.

The fair is set to take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.