Deputies: Man found shot at Lennard High School; no immediate threat to students

"This is not an active shooter situation and there is no immediate threat to student safety," the sheriff's office wrote in a tweet.

RUSKIN, Fla. — There is no immediate threat to students at Lennard High School after a man was found shot on the campus Thursday morning, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are investigating at the school, located at 2342 E. Shell Point Road in Ruskin. Students were sheltering in place but the lockdown has since been lifted.

"This is not an active shooter situation and there is no immediate threat to student safety," the sheriff's office wrote in a tweet.

A sheriff's office spokesperson told 10 Tampa Bay that the man was found in the parking lot with an apparent gunshot wound, but it's not clear when the shooting happened.

The man is not believed to be a student, according to the sheriff's office, though it's not known if he was involved in the school in any way. He has been transported to a local hospital.