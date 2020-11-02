SEFFNER, Fla. — Deputies say a student was caught with a loaded gun on a school campus in Hillsborough County.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Armwood High School on U.S. Highway 92 in Seffner.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office says the ordeal began when a teacher smelled marijuana on a 17-year-old student and asked administrators to search his backpack.

During the search, investigators say a loaded M&P firearm was found with a round in the chamber. Deputies say a full magazine was found in the boy's backpack.

According to law enforcement, the gun belonged to a parent, who didn't know the teen had taken the firearm to school.

“We will not tolerate any student bringing a loaded weapon on our school campuses. Hillsborough County Schools should be a safe place for students to learn without fear,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister wrote in an email.

Authorities say the 17-year-old also had a scale, but no marijuana was found on him.

The teen was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on school property and carrying a concealed weapon.

“While this student made a very poor decision and must face the consequences for his actions, this is also a reminder for parents to properly secure their firearms. Your child should never have access to a deadly weapon," Sheriff Chronister said.

