TAMPA, Fla. — MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa was placed on lockdown Friday morning after base authorities said they were investigating reports of an active shooter.

By 8 a.m., the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said there is no active shooter on the base, "despite some reports." Tampa police also confirmed that there is no active shooter.

MacDill first said it was responding to an active shooter around 7 a.m. Friday. According to a news release from the base, the lockdown was put in place because of a potentially armed person near the Tanker Way gate.

The base said no shots were fired on MacDill and no base employees were injured.

Tinker Elementary School, which is on base, was also put on lockdown. All lockdowns have since been lifted, according to the base and Hillsborough County schools.

The base said local authorities are currently searching for the person. MacDill first responders are also on scene and have isolated the Tanker Way area.

Traffic quickly grew to a standstill for miles around the military installation, as no one was being let in or out of the base near downtown Tampa. MacDill said it has since reopened all gates -- except the Tanker Way gate.

MacDill is the headquarters for U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command.

The base was originally known as Southeast Air Base, Tampa, and was later named MacDill Field for Colonel Leslie MacDill. It became MacDill Air Force Base with the establishment of the Air Force in 1947.

MacDill is also home to the 6th Air Refueling Wing.

Today, the base employs more than 15,000 people. A large number of military members and their families also live in military housing on base.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter