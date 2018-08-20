A man accused of shooting a Tampa police officer has been deemed incompetent to stand trial.

A judge ruled on July 26 that Walter Jeziorski, 36, was unfit to be tried in court.

A hearing was held Monday to discuss his placement status. Another hearing will be held at 9 a.m. on Aug. 23 -- at which time Jeziorski is expected to be assigned a specific treatment facility.

Police say Jeziorski was involved in a short standoff on March 19 in the area of North Hubert Avenue and West Alva Street in Tampa. According to investigators, he fired several shots from a doorway -- hitting Officer Richard Lehr.

Police have said, since the beginning, they believed Jeziorski was dealing with some form of mental health condition.

"I think it's clear that we have a problem with mental health issues in our county, and this is just another example of what our officers deal with every single day out there," Police Chief Brian Dugan told 10News at the time of the shooting.

Another officer was treated for an ankle injury sustained during the standoff.

